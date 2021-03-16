SMEDA organizing online workshops from March 18

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is scheduled to organize five online training programmes on "How to Win Government Contracts and Tender" from March 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is scheduled to organize five online training programmes on "How to Win Government Contracts and Tender" from March 18.

The sessions are being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs capacity building on effective participation in public procurement and tender, according to sources in the authority.

The programmes would provide information about public procurement rules and regulations, categories of procurement, tender hunting, procurement announcement methods, tender documents, identification of bidding progress, technical proposal, financial proposal, procurement regulatory framework and bid price, security and performance.

The session is scheduled to be attended by owners of small business and their staff, women-owned SMEs and relevant service providers.