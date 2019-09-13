UrduPoint.com
SMEDA Organizing Training On "Export Marketing" On September 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize one day training program on "Export Marketing" on Thursday, September 26 at Rawalpindi.

The workshop is being organized with an objective to promote successful and competitive export growth, according to press statement of the authority.

It would also help provide opportunity to small and medium enterprises to get help on strategic export marketing and international business.

The training program would feature a combination of presentation, group discussion and more importantly practical demonstration of online marketing tools for effectively exploration of international markets, consequently lead to export enhancement and diversification.

