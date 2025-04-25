SMEDA Partners With LSE, Chicago University On SME Financing Research
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 06:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Research, Regulatory Insight & Advocacy Assistance (RRI&A) for SMEs Project of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) here Friday partnered with the Lahore School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Chicago (Chicago) to conduct a comprehensive research study on SME Finance and Lending in Pakistan.
This research initiative aims to investigate the low uptake of formal bank loans among SMEs in Pakistan, exploring factors such as managerial preferences, search frictions and informal screening by loan officers.
Additionally, the study aims to gather insights on application assistance and advocacy that can enhance interactions between SMEs and loan officers, fostering trust in the formal lending process. To initiate this research, a comprehensive survey aimed at gathering valuable insights from SMEs across Pakistan has been launched. This survey represents the first step in understanding the challenges and opportunities within SME financing in the country.
Speaking about the initiative, Socrat Aman Rana, CEO of SMEDA, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating that it aligns with SMEDA mission to bolster SMEs access to finance, which is essential for their growth and competitiveness in the global market.
He emphasized that addressing the financial challenges faced by SMEs is crucial for sustainable economic development.
Dr. Hamna Ahmad, Associate Professor, LSE remarked that the collaboration allows the institution to contribute its academic expertise to address real-world challenges faced by SMEs in Pakistan. He emphasized that bridging the gap between academia and industry is vital for fostering sustainable economic development.
Emma Zhang, PhD Candidate, University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, highlighted the university's dedication to leveraging its research capabilities to provide data-driven insights. She noted that the collaboration aims to transform SME financing in Pakistan, ensuring that policies and practices are informed by empirical evidence. Chicago involvement also adds a global perspective to the research.
Ms. Nadia Jahangir Seth, General Manager Policy Planning, SMEDA and Project Director RRI&A, emphasized the importance of understanding both demand and supply-side Challenges associated with SME financing. She stated that the findings from this study will inform customized lending programs and capacity-building initiatives, enhancing the accessibility of SME financing. All the SMEs are also encouraged to participate in the study by completing the survey available on SMEDA and RRI&A websites and social assets. Their insights will contribute to developing SME-focused financial products, simplifying lending procedures, and strengthening advocacy for SME-friendly banking practices, ultimately supporting the growth and success of SMEs in Pakistan.
This research initiative is part of SMEDA’s broader effort to empower SMEs by enhancing the bankability through joint initiatives, including capacity building, information sharing, and research on SME clusters and sectors, improving financial literacy, and advocating for policies that support SME growth. These efforts aim to bridge financial gaps and integrate SMEs into the formal financial system, fostering a more robust and inclusive economic environment.
