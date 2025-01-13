SMEDA, PITB sign agreement for value addition in SMERP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Monday entered

into an agreement with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to enhance

efficacy of its SME Registration Portal (SMERP).

The agreement was signed by Socrat Aman Rana, CEO SMEDA and Muhammad Waseem Bhatti,

Director General (GDS)-PITB on behalf of their organizations at a signing ceremony held in

a local hotel.

A large number of the representatives from the business community, banking industry and

the public sector were also present.

Highlighting the key objectives of the agreement, CEO SMEDA Socrat Aman Ran told that the SMEDA was already operating a PITB-developed Small and Medium Enterprise Registration Portal (SMERP), which required further development and enhancement for addition of advanced features, integrations, mobile application and expansion.

The SMEDA and PITB, after having mutual understanding of the requirement, have agreed to accomplish a set scope of work as a joint venture, he said adding that the agreement with the PITB would add value to SMERP, which will not only improve SME certification and grant management system, but would also upgrade One Window/Mobile App facility, SME Registry’s networking with other useful data resources and E-Commerce Platform linkages with many more online services.

Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, DG (GDS)-PITB, while exchanging the documents of agreement with CEO SMEDA, assured to achieve the objectives and goals assigned by the SMEDA in the given scope of work. He appreciated that in the era of information technology, the SMEDA was endeavoring hard to provide the local SMEs with the word-class online facilities. He applauded the modern approach of CEO SMEDA in this regard.