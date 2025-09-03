SMEDA, PMN Discuss Collaboration To Enhance Microfinance In Country
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) Wednesday pledged to collaborate for enhancing financial facilities for micro-enterprises in the country.
SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Socrat Aman Rana and the PMN Chief Executive Officer Syed Mohsin Ahmed held a meeting at SMEDA Head Office in association with their experts’ teams to identify the major areas of mutual cooperation.
The meeting discussed possibilities of collaboration to build a strong understanding of the micro-enterprises landscape focusing on their needs of financial literacy, and access to finance through data sharing between the two organizations.
Socrat Aman Rana said, “We greatly value PMN’s role in advancing financial inclusion in Pakistan and we see substantial alignment in our shared mission for supporting the underserved micro-enterprises. We look forward to exploring how a symbiotic relationship built upon each other’s strength can be established to create a meaningful impact on the sector.”
He said, SMEs play a key role in Pakistan’s economy by contributing 40 percent to GDP, creating 78 percent of non-agriculture employment and generating 25 percent of exports.
“There are around 7 million small and medium economic establishments in the country and 95 percent of businesses employ fewer than 10 people. In addition, 28 percent of households are engaged in some sort of home-based economic activity,” he said and informed that Pakistan, had over 11 million active loan borrowers with an average loan size of Rs 55,000, which shows vast scale of micro-enterprise activity in the country. He underscored the need to uplift the microfinance sector, especially for small farmers, agriculture and livestock.
The PMN CEO Syed Mohsin Ahmed said, it’s very important to make collaborative efforts for improving microfinancing in the country, because, the micro-enterprises can be grown as small enterprises with a collaborative support in providing finance and business development services. “We look forward to joining hands with SMEDA and hope that together we will make a meaningful impact to the micro-enterprise sector by improving access to finance and other services,” he added.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Business
-
SMEDA, PMN discuss collaboration to enhance microfinance in country7 minutes ago
-
RCCI shines at the global stage27 minutes ago
-
CM Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme Phase-II to be launched Soon: Chaudhry Shafay37 minutes ago
-
Gold price soars to record high of Rs. 376,700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance for violators of SPS protocols: Rana Tanveer3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Over 1.3m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 314 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan, Pakistan significant countries along ‘Silk Route’: Ambassador Alisher5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Revival of Silk routes significant for Pak, Central Asian transit trade7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Indonesia, Pakistan negotiating on FTA for promoting trade liberalization8 hours ago