SMEDA, PMN discuss collaboration to enhance microfinance in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) Wednesday pledged to collaborate for enhancing financial facilities for micro-enterprises in the country.

SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Socrat Aman Rana and the PMN Chief Executive Officer Syed Mohsin Ahmed held a meeting at SMEDA Head Office in association with their experts’ teams to identify the major areas of mutual cooperation.

The meeting discussed possibilities of collaboration to build a strong understanding of the micro-enterprises landscape focusing on their needs of financial literacy, and access to finance through data sharing between the two organizations.

Socrat Aman Rana said, “We greatly value PMN’s role in advancing financial inclusion in Pakistan and we see substantial alignment in our shared mission for supporting the underserved micro-enterprises. We look forward to exploring how a symbiotic relationship built upon each other’s strength can be established to create a meaningful impact on the sector.”

He said, SMEs play a key role in Pakistan’s economy by contributing 40 percent to GDP, creating 78 percent of non-agriculture employment and generating 25 percent of exports.

“There are around 7 million small and medium economic establishments in the country and 95 percent of businesses employ fewer than 10 people. In addition, 28 percent of households are engaged in some sort of home-based economic activity,” he said and informed that Pakistan, had over 11 million active loan borrowers with an average loan size of Rs 55,000, which shows vast scale of micro-enterprise activity in the country. He underscored the need to uplift the microfinance sector, especially for small farmers, agriculture and livestock.

The PMN CEO Syed Mohsin Ahmed said, it’s very important to make collaborative efforts for improving microfinancing in the country, because, the micro-enterprises can be grown as small enterprises with a collaborative support in providing finance and business development services. “We look forward to joining hands with SMEDA and hope that together we will make a meaningful impact to the micro-enterprise sector by improving access to finance and other services,” he added.