UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA Presents ECDF's Recommendations To KP Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:15 PM

SMEDA presents ECDF's recommendations to KP Govt

The Small and Medium Entrepreneurs Development Authority (SMEDA) here on Wednesday presented final recommendations to Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government, suggesting different business development plans and viable proposals for economic revitalization of the merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Entrepreneurs Development Authority (SMEDA) here on Wednesday presented final recommendations to Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government, suggesting different business development plans and viable proposals for economic revitalization of the merged tribal districts.

The final recommendations prepared by Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) under FATA Economic Revitalization Program (FERP), was implemented by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme.

The booklet of recommendations was presented by Chief Executive Officer SMEDA Hashim Raza to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan at Chief Minister House and later to Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim Khan and Special Assistant to CM KP for Excise and Taxation, Ghazan Jamal at the concluding ceremony here at local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Karim Khan said merged areas has a great potential for development of business, trade and these recommendations would immensely help Government to promote business in tribal districts.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently made a successful visit to Afghanistan that would help strengthen bilateral relations, accelerate trade's flow between the two countries besides make positive effects on merged areas.

Karim Khan said youth of merged areas has great potential to excel in careers of their choices and could do wonders if provided modern technical education as per markets' needs.

He said consultants was being hired for establishment of state-of-art economic zones at Bajaur, Norung Lakki Marwat and Dara Adamkhel Kohat districts to bolster trade and business in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Abdul Karim said there was a great scope of extension in Bara industrial zone in Khyber district and all departments were directed to bring schemes in this regard.

He appreciated SMEDA, UNDP and USAID for their assistance in development projects in KP especially in merged areas.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation, Ghazan Jamal said, these recommendations were important document and the government would take necessary steps for its implementations on ground.

He said economic revitalization in merged areas was the top most priorities of the Government and support of donor agencies and Non-Government Organizations in this regard would be highly welcomed.

Chief Executive SMEDA, Hashim Raza said final recommendations prepared by ECDF had proposed various viable initiatives for revival of trade and business activities in merged areas. It identified six thematic areas including regulatory reforms, marketing and communication, entrepreneurship, investment and innovation, banking and finance, skills development and job placement, economic infrastructure and five key prioritized sectors including women entrepreneurship, mines and minerals, agri-businesses, transport, trade and services and light engineering.

The CEO SMEDA said a National SME Action Plan has been approved on October 8, 2020 and provincial working groups were being setup in all provinces to promote SME sector in the country including KP and merged tribal districts.

Member National Assembly, Muhammad Shafiq said tribal people had suffered a lot and loans on easy terms and conditions may be given to them for revival of their business. He said development funds should be properly utilized with special focus on technical education and infrastructure development in merged areas.

Rashid Aman, Provincial Chief SMEDA said that 4,000 business plans were reviewed by SMEDA and over 40 million investments were generated in merged areas. He said these recommendations were developed by over 50 experts from different public and private sectors and were presented today to the Chief Minister KP.

Regarding ECDP achievements, he said 18 border markets were established besides opening of four new routes on Pak-Afghan border including Torkhum in Khyber, Kharlachi in Kurram, Angor Adda in South Waziristan and Ghulam Khan at North Waziristan forPak-Afghan Transit Trade.

Later, shields were presented to Special Assistants to the Chief Ministers, Abdul Karim Khan, Ghazan Jamal and traditional Chadar and Chitral Cap to Chief Executive Officer SMEDA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan National Assembly North Waziristan South Waziristan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business FATA Education Hotel Visit Job Kohat Chitral Lakki Marwat May October Border Women 2020 Undp Market All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

9 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

11 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

48 seconds ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

49 seconds ago

Putin Postponed Working Trip to Nizhny Novgorod Re ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.