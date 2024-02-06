SMEDA, PSIC introduce Pak SMEs in 'Showcase Ireland-2024'

In a historic move, a joint delegation of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) have made the first-ever visit of Ireland to exhibit Pakistani SMEs at the world's famous trade fair "Showcase Ireland 2024"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) In a historic move, a joint delegation of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) have made the first-ever visit of Ireland to exhibit Pakistani SMEs at the world's famous trade fair "Showcase Ireland 2024".

The delegation, comprising innovative and dynamic small and medium-sized businesses, explored opportunities and fostered collaborations in the international market.

It is notable that the said historical initiative was planned as well as materialised by Farhan Aziz Khawaja, while working as CEO SMEDA a few months back, and currently, he is posted as DG Civil Services academy, but still instrumental to conclude the SME development initiatives launched by him during his posting at SMEDA, according to SMEDA spokesman here Tuesday.

The marketing experts have observed that developed countries for being transferred on the technology, were facing a dearth of handicrafts in their markets that had created an adequate space for Pakistan's Handicrafts. They have proposed to promote Pakistan's Handicrafts in the developed world through Pakistan's high commissions abroad.

The SMEDA Head (External Relations Department) Sheharyar Tahir, who represented SMEDA in the delegation, has marked the visit as a great source of marketing opportunities for Pakistani handicrafts.

He said that Showcase – Ireland’s Creative Expo, being one of the Ireland’s largest international trade shows, had opened Pakistan's SMEs to over 3,350 buyers from across the world including Ireland, the UK, the USA, Europe and the Far East. Showcase Ireland 2024, a premier trade event in Dublin, brings together a diverse range of exhibitors and industry professionals from around the world. The Pakistani delegation showcased the unique products and capabilities of the country’s small and medium enterprises on this global platform.

The Pakistani Embassy in Ireland, in collaboration with the Pakistan Ireland business Council (PIBC), played a pivotal role in facilitating this groundbreaking initiative. The proactive approach of both entities underscored their commitment to fostering economic diplomacy and enhancing bilateral trade relations.

Her Excellency Aisha Farooqui, Pakistan's Ambassador to Ireland, expressed enthusiasm about the delegation’s participation, stating, “This is a momentous occasion for Pakistani businesses. We are proud to showcase the rich diversity and ingenuity of our SMEs on a global platform. The collaboration between SMEDA, PSIC, and our embassy is a testament to the strong ties between Pakistan and Ireland.”