SMEDA, Punjab Govt join hands to develop sports industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the government of Punjab on Wednesday agreed to join hands for development of sport industry in the province.

A joint meeting in this regard was held here at SMEDA head office in participation with provincial Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Department Dr. Asif Tufail. From SMEDA, the meeting was attended by Nadia Jahangir Seth, General Manager Policy Planning and Javed Afzal, Provincial Chief SMEDA Punjab. Adnan Mehmood Awan, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot and Sarwar Hanif, Project Director Sports Industry Development Center of SMEDA in Sialkot shared their views online through zoom.

The meeting observed that adding modern technology and international standards could enhance exports of the sports goods from Pakistan.

The improvement of infrastructure facilities for the popular sports of Pakistan was also discussed along with need of developing more stadium and playing fields of international standards in the province. The meeting recommended to foster coordination of SMEDA and Government of the Punjab in this regard and proposed to constitute a joint working group that would continue further consultation to derive a viable strategy for this purpose.

Secretary Sports assured to develop a close coordination with SMEDA to achieve the set goals. He appreciated the role of Sports Industry Development Center set up in Sialkot to strengthen the local sports industry.