SMEDA starts Industrial Internet of Things in automotive sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has started pilot project named as Industrial internet of Things (IIOT) in automotive sector to enhance productivity and efficiency of the industrial units.

SMEDA spokesman told media here Tuesday that IIOT is part of a new initiative termed as 'Industry 4.0' in the industrially developed countries, which is key way of describing the synchronization between the physical and digital worlds.

It's a fusion of four modern technologies advancing in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and 3D printing coupled with cloud computing, quantum computing, and other technologies.

Starting from Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) it is the use of smart sensors and actuators to improve manufacturing and industrial processes. The IIoT uses the power of smart machines and real-time analytics to take benefit of the data that "legacy machines" have produced in industries for years.

The driving strength behind IIoT is that smart machines are not only better than humans at gathering and analyzing data in real time, but they're also better at communicating vital information that can be used for quick business decisions and made them more accurate by the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

SMEDA engineers with international Japanese experts work at the shop floors of industrial units in association with the technical representatives of the respective companies for practical demonstration and implementation of productivity and quality concepts and its philosophies.

SMEDA with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has also provided support in the field of energy efficiency and management by conducting baseline energy audits and complete energy audit of various industrial units, which has saved a lot of energy and identified many potential areas of energy savings such as compressed air, lighting, power factor improvement, total harmonics improvement and thermal audit etc.

SMEDA's industrial support services showcased at Pakistan Auto Show 2022 were widely acknowledged by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) members, whole factories were technically upgraded to enhance energy efficiency and productivity.