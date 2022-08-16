UrduPoint.com

SMEDA Starts Industrial Internet Of Things In Automotive Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 09:26 PM

SMEDA starts Industrial Internet of Things in automotive sector

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has started pilot project named as Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) in automotive sector to enhance productivity and efficiency of the industrial units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has started pilot project named as Industrial internet of Things (IIOT) in automotive sector to enhance productivity and efficiency of the industrial units.

SMEDA spokesman told media here Tuesday that IIOT is part of a new initiative termed as 'Industry 4.0' in the industrially developed countries, which is key way of describing the synchronization between the physical and digital worlds.

It's a fusion of four modern technologies advancing in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and 3D printing coupled with cloud computing, quantum computing, and other technologies.

Starting from Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) it is the use of smart sensors and actuators to improve manufacturing and industrial processes. The IIoT uses the power of smart machines and real-time analytics to take benefit of the data that "legacy machines" have produced in industries for years.

The driving strength behind IIoT is that smart machines are not only better than humans at gathering and analyzing data in real time, but they're also better at communicating vital information that can be used for quick business decisions and made them more accurate by the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

SMEDA engineers with international Japanese experts work at the shop floors of industrial units in association with the technical representatives of the respective companies for practical demonstration and implementation of productivity and quality concepts and its philosophies.

SMEDA with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has also provided support in the field of energy efficiency and management by conducting baseline energy audits and complete energy audit of various industrial units, which has saved a lot of energy and identified many potential areas of energy savings such as compressed air, lighting, power factor improvement, total harmonics improvement and thermal audit etc.

SMEDA's industrial support services showcased at Pakistan Auto Show 2022 were widely acknowledged by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) members, whole factories were technically upgraded to enhance energy efficiency and productivity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Business Japan Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report about school ri ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report about school rickshaw overturning in Kasur

5 minutes ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology ce ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology celebrates Pakistan Independence ..

5 minutes ago
 US Tried for Months to Convince Kiev, NATO of Risk ..

US Tried for Months to Convince Kiev, NATO of Risk of Russia Entering Ukraine - ..

13 minutes ago
 US Republican Lawmakers Cheney, Murkowski Face Pri ..

US Republican Lawmakers Cheney, Murkowski Face Primary Challenges From Trump-Bac ..

14 minutes ago
 50 professional beggars held

50 professional beggars held

14 minutes ago
 KP Chief Secretary directs to continue Covid-19 va ..

KP Chief Secretary directs to continue Covid-19 vaccination in teaching hospital ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.