Smeda, TDAP Work Jointly For Trade Promotion

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ):The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda), Ministry of Industries and Production and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Ministry of Commerce, have joined hands to make coordinated efforts for promotion of exports from the SME sector.

A Smeda spokesman told the media here that both the organisations have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to organise mutual cooperation for complimenting efforts towards export and trade development with a special focus on increasing capacity of women entrepreneurs to export and use e-commerce platforms.

Under the MoU, he added, both the parties have established a regular and reciprocal exchange of trade and economic information and also information concerning important international and domestic events, carried out for the purpose of identifying business conditions and opportunities.

He said that both the organisations are exchanging information relating to the joint working programs relating to export promotion in the SME sector.

TDAP is facilitating Smeda's linkage development with Commercial Sections in the Embassies for Trade Data, Information and SME related activities. Both the organizations are also planning to conduct joint training programs, seminars and workshops locally as well as internationally, on all aspects of exports and skill development for SMEs and women entrepreneurs including the usage of e-Commerce, online business and business digitization.

The MoU, concluded in this regard has enabled Smeda and TDAP to promote and execute various initiatives also relating to Pakistan Goes Global (PGG) program, he said.

It is notable that the collaborated efforts of both the organizations have proven to be very helpful for SMEs, especially the women entrepreneurs for having useful information and practical support from the two business development institutions.

