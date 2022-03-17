UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Open Pavilion At WEXNET

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 12:40 AM

SMEDA to open pavilion at WEXNET

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hashim Raza will inaugurate SMEDA Pavilion in the WEXNET 2022 at Expo Center Lahore tomorrow (Thursday).

Hashim Raza told media here Wednesday that SMEDA, as per agenda of the Ministry of Industries and Production under new SME Policy, is determined to facilitate women entrepreneurs for penetrating into national and international market.

The CEO SMEDA said that SMEDA is furnished with an exclusive cell for Women Entrepreneurship Development, which is working pro-actively to develop entrepreneurship among women by focusing special attention on women artisans of the less developed areas for turning their potential into formal enterprises. Therefore, immediately after sponsoring 30 women entrepreneurs of South Punjab in Blue fair held under flagship of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Multan, SMEDA is attending WEXNET-2022 being held under Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Where SMEDA has sponsored 30 stalls.

These stalls have been offered to 52 women entrepreneurs on nominal charges. The participating women are coming from of 11 regions of Pakistan including Baluchistan, KPK (Swat, Haripur, D.I.Khan, Peshawar), Sindh, Islamabad, Layyah, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gilgit Baltistan, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, he added.

The stalls at SMEDA pavilion are exhibiting a wide range of women made and women concerned products that include Hand Embroidery, Handicrafts, Shawls, Hand Embroidered Shoes, Shadow Work, Truck Art, Leather Hand Bags, Marble Accessories, Printed Bed Sheets & Cushion, Kamdani Work, Jewelry, Traditional Jewelry, Spices, Dry Fruits, Stationery, Office Supplies and Apparels.

