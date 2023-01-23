SMEDA to organise 'Sales & Marketing' webinar on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will conduct a webinar on "Sales and Marketing for SMEs" for profitable business growth on January 26 (Thursday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to an official source.

The training programme will provide information about sales and marketing introduction, concept and importance, how is sale different from marketing, 7P's marketing mix framework, effective sale techniques and the strategic role of sales and marketing for business success.

The programme will also highlight the role of marketing in increasing sales, integration of marketing and sales, sales as a strategic function, and sales team size and structure.