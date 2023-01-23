UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organise 'Sales & Marketing' Webinar On Jan 26

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SMEDA to organise 'Sales & Marketing' webinar on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will conduct a webinar on "Sales and Marketing for SMEs" for profitable business growth on January 26 (Thursday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to an official source.

The training programme will provide information about sales and marketing introduction, concept and importance, how is sale different from marketing, 7P's marketing mix framework, effective sale techniques and the strategic role of sales and marketing for business success.

The programme will also highlight the role of marketing in increasing sales, integration of marketing and sales, sales as a strategic function, and sales team size and structure.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Sale January From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

1 hour ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

1 hour ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

2 hours ago
 President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of ..

President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Major power breakdown across Pakistan

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sha ..

SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sharjah in 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.