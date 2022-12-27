SMEDA to organise training on "Medical Devices Regulation" on Dec 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organise a one-day training programme on "Medical Devices Regulation (MDR)" for profitable business growth on December 28 (Wednesday).

The workshop will be held at Sialkot Business and Commerce Centre (SBCC), Sialkot.

According to a source in the authority, the session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, .

The training programme will provide information about the introduction to MDR 2017/745, timeline in implementation of MDR, major challenges to the surgical industry, notified bodies, financial impact and lack of accredited lab.

The programme would also highlight the roadmap to comply MDR 2017/745, gap analysis, first step and implement the QMS in real.

The training session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs in the surgical sector and all those desirous of improving their knowledge on the subject.