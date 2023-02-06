SMEDA to organise webinar on 'How to Obtain Finance from Banks'

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will conduct a Help Desk on "'How to Obtain Finance from Banks" for profitable business growth on February 08 (Wednesday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will conduct a Help Desk on "'How to Obtain Finance from Banks" for profitable business growth on February 08 (Wednesday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to an official source.

The training programme will provide information about an overview of SME financing and it's positing as on 31st March 2021, SBP prudential regulation on SME financing, SME financing product, collateral and charging methodology of collateral.

The programme will also highlight the fund and non-fund-based facilities by banks, letters of credit, export credit finance, bill of exchange, bank guarantees, demand finance, running finance, cash finance and SME Assan (SAAF) scheme.