SMEDA to organise workshop for women entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training program on "Sales force Management for Women-Owned Businesses" for profitable business growth on June 6 (Monday).

The session will be organised by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to the SMEDA document.

The training programme will provide information about strategic role of selling, sales force and their types, managing the sales force, different aspects of sale force management, developing high performing sales team, challenges of sales force management and effective sales force management strategies.

The session would be attended by small and medium business owners, CEOs and staff of women-led businesses, emerging and existing women entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving their knowledge on the subject.