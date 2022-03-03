UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize 3-day Training On "Income & Sale Tax Management For SMEs"

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 01:50 PM

SMEDA to organize 3-day training on "Income & Sale Tax Management for SMEs"

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a three-day workshop on "Income and Sale Tax Management for SMEs" for profitable business growth from March 18 to 20.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about introduction to income and sale tax laws, income and sale tax management, e-registration (Individual, association of persons and company), withholding tax management, refunds applications, handling of FBR notices, case studies and PSW registration.

The session would be attended by individuals from training services, consultancy services, business support services, SMEs owned and their staff.

