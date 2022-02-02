SMEDA to organize 3-day training on "Online Business management for SMEs"

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a three-day workshop on "Online Business Management for SMEs" for profitable business growth from February 11 to 13.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about online business model, online business opportunities, financial, legal, and risk consideration, e-commerce portal framework, strategic and operational aspects, customer need identification, digital media tools for marketing and selling, customer follow up, feedback and evaluation, establishing repute for long term customer relation.

The session would be attended by individuals from training services, consultancy services, business support services, SMEs owned and their staff.

