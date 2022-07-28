UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize 3-day Training On "Sales Force Management For SMEs"

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SMEDA to organize 3-day training on "Sales Force Management for SMEs"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a three-day workshop on "Sales Force Management for SMEs" for profitable business growth from July 29 to 31.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about strategic role of selling business, effectual sales force management, how sales is different from marketing, diagnostic framework of sales force management and key skills for leading and managing sales teams.

The workshop also provides information of sales force deployment, sale force assessment and evaluation, efficient communication and presentation skills for sale force, and case studies.

The session would be attended by individuals from training services, consultancy services, business support services, SMEs owned and their staff.

