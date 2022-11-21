UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Dialogue On Identification Of Barriers To Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with the Centre for Governance & Public Accountability (CGPA) will organize a dialogue, here in a local hotel tomorrow (Tuesday), on identification of key barriers to trade and exports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Currently the authority is implementing a project, titled 'Mobilizing Economic Reforms to Keep Critical Space Open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' and dialogue is activities relating to the project.

The objective of the project is to identify key challenges to the economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa generally and in Peshawar city particularly and to identify key barriers for starting formalizing and growing businesses through a series of public and private dialogues (PPDs) / focus group discussions (FGDs) comprises of the representatives from the business community, startup entrepreneurs, academia, public sector and civil society.

The final outcome of the project will be key policy recommendations which will be shared with government authorities and key policy makers.

First round of the dialogue has already been completed in which the private sector along with public sector stakeholders engaged in the facilitation of business have participated.

In the second round, the government officials, responsible for the policy formation, are invited to share their take with the business community for discussion, and to develop the best possible recommendations in order to improve local trade and export.

