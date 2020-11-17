UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA To Organize Help Desk On "General Business Management And Soft Skills"

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:31 PM

SMEDA to organize help desk on

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day thematic help desk on "General Business Management and Soft Skills" for profitable business growth here on Tuesday (November 24)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day thematic help desk on "General Business Management and Soft Skills" for profitable business growth here on Tuesday (November 24).

The workshop is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about to understand the set personal and professional goals, take action to get ideas and plans accepted, understand the common risks associated with business, understand the importance of time management, demonstrating effective behaviors, keys to successful decision making, effective delegation skills, how to manage change, how to manage your time improve your communication skills, strategic and operational issues, understand your competition and critical metrics to access progress.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, potential entrepreneurs, student and business professionals.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Student Progress November

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council begins competency tests for s ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Flagship Carrier Aeroflot Resumes Flights ..

1 minute ago

Country witnesses 2050 more corona cases, 33 death ..

1 minute ago

Potatoes Thrown at Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius b ..

1 minute ago

Astronauts board ISS from SpaceX's 'Resilience'

15 minutes ago

Awards to acknowledge outstanding engineers contri ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.