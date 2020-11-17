SMEDA To Organize Help Desk On "General Business Management And Soft Skills"

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day thematic help desk on "General Business Management and Soft Skills" for profitable business growth here on Tuesday (November 24)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day thematic help desk on "General Business Management and Soft Skills" for profitable business growth here on Tuesday (November 24).

The workshop is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about to understand the set personal and professional goals, take action to get ideas and plans accepted, understand the common risks associated with business, understand the importance of time management, demonstrating effective behaviors, keys to successful decision making, effective delegation skills, how to manage change, how to manage your time improve your communication skills, strategic and operational issues, understand your competition and critical metrics to access progress.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, potential entrepreneurs, student and business professionals.

