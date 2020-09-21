UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA To Organize Help Desk On "How To Obtain Financing From Banks For SMEs"

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:13 PM

SMEDA to organize help desk on

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day thematic help desk on "How to Obtain Financing from Banks for SMEs" for profitable business growth here on Thursday (September 24)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day thematic help desk on "How to Obtain Financing from Banks for SMEs" for profitable business growth here on Thursday (September 24).

The workshop is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about understand the theory of financing, financing structure, current issues and problems faced by SMEs, meaning of Riba, Murabaha (cost plus financing), Ijarah (leasing),Musharakah (Partnership), Istisna (manufacturing/development exception to basic condition of existence, ownership and possession), public interest and presumption of permissibility.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, potential entrepreneurs, students, business professionals and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business September All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Botswana's mass elephant deaths caused by bacteria ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 a ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Armenian President on Nat ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Belize Governor-General o ..

31 minutes ago

Botswana Says Mysterious Elephant Deaths Caused by ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.