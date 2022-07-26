SMEDA to organize one-day training session tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize one-day training programme on "Human Resources Management (HRM)" for profitable business growth on July 27 (Wednesday).

The workshop will be held at Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturing Association (PEFMA), Gujrat, according to source in the authority.

The SMEDA will organize the training National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about HR for SMEs, HR process, role of HR in SMEs, HR manager, effective HR management, performance through people, performance management cycle and getting the best from HR.

The training session would be attended by PEFMA members, Small Business Owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals and executive in HRM and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

