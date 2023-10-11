Open Menu

SMEDA To Organize One-day Training Session Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on "Customer Relationship Management ” for profitable business growth on October 12 (Thursday) tomorrow.

The workshop will be held at the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI), according to a source in the authority.

Customer relationship management (CRM) is the combination of practices, strategies, and technologies that companies use to manage and analyze customer interactions and data throughout the customer life cycle.

The training programme will provide information about workflow automation, sales automation, human resource management, lead management, pipeline management, marketing, customer service, and business reporting.

The training session would be attended by members of ICSTSI, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in marketing, sales, and customer services, and all those desirous of improving their knowledge on the subject.

