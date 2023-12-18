SMEDA to organize seminar on "Entrepreneurship"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a seminar on “Entrepreneurship as a viable Career Option" on December 21 (Thursday).

The Seminar will be held at the University of Gujarat (Hafiz Hayat Campus), said a source in the authority on Monday.

The session will provide information about the concept and importance of entrepreneurship, the steps involved in starting a small business, and the framework and tools available for managing a small business.

The program also highlights preparation for business start-ups, aiming for business finance, SMEDA’s services and support, legal aspects, and business strategy/implementation towards sustainable business growth.

The seminar has been designed for faculty members, administration staff, students and alumni.