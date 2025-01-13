SMEDA To Organize Training On “Accounting & Bookkeeping For SMEs” On Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “Accounting & Bookkeeping for SMEs” for profitable business growth on January 14 (Tuesday).
The workshop will be held at the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI), according to sources in the authority informed on Monday.
The training program will provide information about the importance of financial records, accounting concepts, income statements, cash inflow & outflow analysis, basic financial ratios, record-keeping best practices, tax considerations, accessing financial requirements and record-keeping for taxes.
The session would be attended by business owners, accounts staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, managers, executives and team leaders.
