SMEDA To Organize Training On "Business Communication Skills For SMEs"

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day training program on "Business Communication Skills for SMEs" for profitable business growth here on Tuesday (November 10).

The training session is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about interpersonal communication skills, understanding communication, effective presentation skills, role of Non-verbal communication in effective communication, guideline for effective listening, effective writing skills, different types of business communication and barriers to effective communication.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff,Emerging and existing entrepreneurs, women participants, women owned SMEs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.