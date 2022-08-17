SMEDA to organize training on "Business Financing Options for SMEs"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day thematic helpdesk on "Business Financing Options for SMEs" for profitable business growth on August 18 (Thursday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about SMEs and economy, introduction to sources of finance, business financing opportunities for SMEs, issues in SMEs financing and guide for successful SMEs financing.

The training session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in accounts, finance, and audit.