UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On "Cost Management For SMEs"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 02:44 PM

SMEDA to organize training on "Cost management for SMEs"

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a day training programme on "Cost Management for SMEs" for profitable business growth on 29 January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a day training programme on "Cost Management for SMEs" for profitable business growth on 29 January.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about Nature and purpose of cost and management accounting, traditional and modern cost management techniques, cost concept of product costing and planning, and budgeting and profit planning.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, women participants and women owned SMEs are encouraged to apply.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business January Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tonga volcano eruption was like 'atomic bomb'

Tonga volcano eruption was like 'atomic bomb'

56 seconds ago
 BiH struggles to revitalize economy amid surging C ..

BiH struggles to revitalize economy amid surging COVID-19 cases

59 seconds ago
 11 soldiers killed in IS attack in eastern Iraq

11 soldiers killed in IS attack in eastern Iraq

1 minute ago
 Airbus cancels Qatar Airways plane order in feud

Airbus cancels Qatar Airways plane order in feud

3 minutes ago
 Argument-less opposition switches over to 'traditi ..

Argument-less opposition switches over to 'traditional speeches' on economy: Ham ..

3 minutes ago
 Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, ..

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, security personals

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.