SMEDA to organize training on "Cost management for SMEs"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a day training programme on "Cost Management for SMEs" for profitable business growth on 29 January.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about Nature and purpose of cost and management accounting, traditional and modern cost management techniques, cost concept of product costing and planning, and budgeting and profit planning.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, women participants and women owned SMEs are encouraged to apply.