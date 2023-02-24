SMEDA to organize training on 'Cost Management for SMEs' tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on 'Cost Management for SMEs for profitable business growth on February 25 (Saturday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about nature and purpose of cost management, traditional and modern cost management techniques, product cost management, cost control analysis, and budgeting / profit planning.

The training session will be attended by small business owners and their staff, as well as existing and emerging entrepreneurs.