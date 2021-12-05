UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On CRM On Dec 08

7 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) was going to organize one-day workshop on "Customer Relationship Management (CRM)" for profitable business growth on December 08 (Wednesday).

The session was being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the authority informed on Sunday.

The training program provide information about introduction to CRM, CRM in business markets, building customer relationships, economics of CRM, CRM and its application in different industries and CRM implementation process and precaution related to CRM implementation.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

