UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On Dec 21

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

SMEDA to organize training on Dec 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day workshop on "Income Tax & Sale tax compliance and E-Filing" for profitable business growth on December 21 (Tuesday).

The session was being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the authority.

The training program provide information about Federal tax laws in Pakistan, provincial tax laws in Pakistan, tax planning and management, statutory and litigation requirement under taxation laws, registration of individual, AOP, company under income tax ordinance 2001, e-filing annual income tax returns, e-filing creation of different challans, withholding tax and e-filing of statement, tax refund, registration under sale tax act 1990 and e-filing sale tax.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in Accounts, finance, Taxation, Audit and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Company Sale December All

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says No Exact Date for Next Conversation B ..

Kremlin Says No Exact Date for Next Conversation Between Putin, Biden Fixed

1 minute ago
 Ashrafi stresses implementing NAP for eradicating ..

Ashrafi stresses implementing NAP for eradicating plaques being confronted by th ..

1 minute ago
 With promising tourism, GB set to witness economic ..

With promising tourism, GB set to witness economic prosperity: PM

4 minutes ago
 13 booked over detaining Fesco staff

13 booked over detaining Fesco staff

4 minutes ago
 Old and dilapidated vehicles banned in KP educatio ..

Old and dilapidated vehicles banned in KP educational institutions

1 minute ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.