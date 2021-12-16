SMEDA to organize training on Dec 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one-day workshop on "Income Tax & Sale tax compliance and E-Filing" for profitable business growth on December 21 (Tuesday).

The session was being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the authority.

The training program provide information about Federal tax laws in Pakistan, provincial tax laws in Pakistan, tax planning and management, statutory and litigation requirement under taxation laws, registration of individual, AOP, company under income tax ordinance 2001, e-filing annual income tax returns, e-filing creation of different challans, withholding tax and e-filing of statement, tax refund, registration under sale tax act 1990 and e-filing sale tax.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in Accounts, finance, Taxation, Audit and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

\395