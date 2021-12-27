SMEDA to organize training on Dec 28

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on "Import Export Documentation and Web-based One Customs (WEBOC)" for profitable business growth on December 28 (Tuesday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority informed on Monday.

The training program will provide information about introduction to international trade, importance, benefits, risks, barriers, complete procedure of establishing a sole-proprietor, import-export business in Pakistan, international trade terms (ICC Incoterm 2020) including a letter of credit (LC), significance, risks, flows, and documentation.

The workshop will also provide information of practical documentation on international payment terms, cargo insurance, complete import-export process flow from contract management to shipping documents negotiations, import and export customs clearance procedure, WEBOC registration guide, online demonstration of handling of WEBOC and Pakistan Single Window (PSW)(filing of EIF, EEF, Import GD and Export GD).

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in import and export, supply chain, logistics, warehouse, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

