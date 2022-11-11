SMEDA to organize training on "Digital Marketing for SMEs"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on "Digital Marketing for SMEs" for profitable business growth on November 16 (Wednesday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about some facts about SMEs, digital marketing, why digital marketing important for SMEs, introduction of internet and E-commerce.

The programme would also highlight tools of digital marketing, features of social advertising, case study, power of content and strategies for E-success.

The training session would be attended by member of ICSTSI, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in marketing, sales, advertising and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.