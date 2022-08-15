UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On Digital Media Marketing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 01:20 PM

SMEDA to organize training on Digital Media Marketing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on "Digital Media Marketing" for profitable business growth on August 17 (Wednesday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about digital marketing, a paradigm shift, introduction of the internet and e-commerce, the importance of digital marketing, tools of digital marketing, features of social advertising, power of content, strategies of E success, case study and story of plant studio.

The training session would be attended by small Business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals and practitioners in online marketing, sales and advertising and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.



