SMEDA To Organize Training On "Discovering Export Markets"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SMEDA to organize training on "Discovering Export Markets"

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on "Discovering Export Markets" for profitable business growth on December 06 (Tuesday).

The workshop will be held at Jhelum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), Jhelum.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about international market intelligence, accessing and using authentic trade database, advantage in international trade by adopting best practices, smart techniques for businesses presentation and working with social media to maintain your business existence digitally.

The programme would also highlight social media business profiling, market dynamics, market penetration, use of ITC market intelligence tools, use of linked-in, face book, google, Instagram, twitter and TDAP exporters directory for business profiling.

The training session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, exporters startups, JCCI members, professionals and executives in exports, logistics, supply chain and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

