SMEDA To Organize Training On "E-Commerce" On July 15

Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) was going to organize one day zoom based webinar on "E- Commerce" for profitable business growth on July 15 (Thursday).

The session was being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about to choose business model, industry and persona research, product selection, establish your business, sell your product, attract customers, post-sale, conclusion and next steps.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

