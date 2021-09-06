SMEDA to organize training on 'E-Commerce' on Sept 9

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) was going to organize one-day training programme on "E- Commerce" business startup and management for profitable business growth on September 09 (Thursday).

The session was being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the authority.

The training would provide information about research E-Commerce business models, Start e-Commerce niche research, validate target market and product ideas, register your E-commerce business and brand name, finalize your E-Commerce business plan, create your online store, attached customers to your e-commerce website.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

/395