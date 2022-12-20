UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On "Effective Business Communication Skills"

Published December 20, 2022

SMEDA to organize training on "Effective Business Communication Skills"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on "Effective Business Communication Skills" for profitable business growth on December 27 (Tuesday).

The workshop will be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Rawalpindi.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about the importance of communication in the 21st century, introduction to effective communication, understanding communication, effective presentation skills, the role of listening in communication, and developing written communication skills.

The program also highlights communication styles, assertive communication, communication barriers, and business success depends on communication.

The training session would be attended by emerging and existing entrepreneurs, members of RCCI, small business owners, and all those desirous of improving their knowledge on the subject.

