SMEDA To Organize Training On “Export Marketing & International Trade Analysis”
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “Export Marketing and International Trade Analysis” for profitable business growth on January 16.
The workshop will be held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Industry (RCCI), according to sources in the authority informed on Monday.
The training program will provide information about international market intelligence, accessing and using the world's largest trade databases, smart techniques for effective presentation of businesses, working with social media to maintain business existence digitally, and smart techniques of social media business profiling.
The workshop will also highlight market dynamics, effective market penetration, use of ITC market intelligence tools, and the use of LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TDAP exporter directories for business profiling.
The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, RCCI members, professionals and executives in exports, logistics, supply chain, and all those desirous of improving their knowledge on the subject.
