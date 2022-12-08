SMEDA to organize training on "Export process and documentation for Furniture and Foods"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on "Export process and documentation for Furniture and Foods" for profitable business growth on December 12 (Monday).

The workshop will be held at Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Chiniot.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about introduction international trade, establishing import export business in Pakistan, right product code, understand international commercial terms, international trade payment terms and complete documentation for import, export process.

The programme would also highlight how to search potential markets, how to deal and negotiate with foreign stakeholders, PSW subscription and registration guide, online demonstration of handling of PSW and export marketing techniques for small and medium sized businesses.

The training session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, exporters startups, CCCI members, professionals and executives in exports, logistics, supply chain and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

