SMEDA To Organize Training On “Export Standards, Compliance For Wooden Furniture”

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “Export Standards and Compliance for Wooden Furniture in Global Market” for profitable business growth on 18 December (Monday).

The workshop will be held at the Chiniot Chamber of Commerce Industry (CCCI), according to sources in the authority informed on Thursday.

The training program will provide information about understanding market entry, documentation requirements, tariff classification, non-tariff barriers, customs and import procedures, trade agreements and tariffs, and market access strategies.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, furniture makers, dealers, traders, CCCI members, professionals and executives in exports, logistics, supply chain, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

