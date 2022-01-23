UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On "Financial Management For SMEs" On Jan 26

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SMEDA to organize training on "Financial Management for SMEs" on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one day training program on "Financial Management for SMEs" for profitable business growth on 26 January.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training program will provide information about understanding concept of financial management, why its important to a small business, financial management practices, rules and tools that are commonly available to small business, how these financial management practices, rules and tools work, financial management basics for a small business, understanding working capital, good practices for providing and recovering customer credit and basics of financing for a growing business.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business January All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

5 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

21 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

21 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

21 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.