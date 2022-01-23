SMEDA to organize training on "Financial Management for SMEs" on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one day training program on "Financial Management for SMEs" for profitable business growth on 26 January.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training program will provide information about understanding concept of financial management, why its important to a small business, financial management practices, rules and tools that are commonly available to small business, how these financial management practices, rules and tools work, financial management basics for a small business, understanding working capital, good practices for providing and recovering customer credit and basics of financing for a growing business.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.