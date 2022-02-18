UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On Food Safety

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 01:01 PM

SMEDA to organize training on food safety

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a day training programme on "Food Safety and Hygiene Management" for profitable business growth on (Tuesday) 22 February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a day training programme on "Food Safety and Hygiene Management" for profitable business growth on (Tuesday) 22 February.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about importance of food safety and hygiene, regulatory framework, laws, hazard analysis critical control points, biological, chemical and physical contamination.

The workshop will also provide information of food safety, preservation and ethics, trash management, opportunities for investment in hospitality industry, role of Punjab food authority and procedure for registration and license from PFA.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, potential entrepreneurs intending to start food business, professionals in restaurants, hotels, hospitality sector, food processing and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab February All From Industry

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Minister to Speak With US Counterp ..

Russian Defense Minister to Speak With US Counterpart on Washington's Initiative ..

4 minutes ago
 Polish Defense Minister Says US Agreed to Sale of ..

Polish Defense Minister Says US Agreed to Sale of 250 Abrams Tanks to Poland

4 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

PSL 7 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

25 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka clears police, defence chiefs over Easte ..

Sri Lanka clears police, defence chiefs over Easter bombings

4 minutes ago
 LSM sector witnesses 7.4% increase in 1st half of ..

LSM sector witnesses 7.4% increase in 1st half of current fiscal year: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 WADA Accuses CAS of Violating Anti-Doping Code by ..

WADA Accuses CAS of Violating Anti-Doping Code by Allowing Valieva to Compete at ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>