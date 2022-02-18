SMEDA to organize training on food safety

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a day training programme on "Food Safety and Hygiene Management" for profitable business growth on (Tuesday) 22 February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a day training programme on "Food Safety and Hygiene Management" for profitable business growth on (Tuesday) 22 February.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about importance of food safety and hygiene, regulatory framework, laws, hazard analysis critical control points, biological, chemical and physical contamination.

The workshop will also provide information of food safety, preservation and ethics, trash management, opportunities for investment in hospitality industry, role of Punjab food authority and procedure for registration and license from PFA.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, potential entrepreneurs intending to start food business, professionals in restaurants, hotels, hospitality sector, food processing and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

\395