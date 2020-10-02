UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA To Organize Training On "Growth Of SMEs By E-Commerce" On October 21

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:20 PM

SMEDA to organize training on

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one day training program on "Growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by E-Commerce" for profitable business growth on October 21 at Rawalpindi.

The session is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about how SMEs operate, business challenges for SMEs in current situation, E-Commerce for SMEs, SMEs can take benefit from E-Commerce.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Rawalpindi October Women All From

Recent Stories

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

4 minutes ago

I'll appreciate if Maryam Nawaz’s social media ..

30 minutes ago

Beijing-Islamabad ties 'unbreakable,' says Munir A ..

9 minutes ago

'National Emergency Helpline' to be launched soon: ..

9 minutes ago

Mandatory demand of corona test from students,staf ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey's 'Aggressive Behavior' in East Mediterrane ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.