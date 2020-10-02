SMEDA To Organize Training On "Growth Of SMEs By E-Commerce" On October 21

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one day training program on "Growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by E-Commerce" for profitable business growth on October 21 at Rawalpindi.

The session is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about how SMEs operate, business challenges for SMEs in current situation, E-Commerce for SMEs, SMEs can take benefit from E-Commerce.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, women owned SMEs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

\395