UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA To Organize Training On "Importance Of ERP For SMEs" On September 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:28 PM

SMEDA to organize training on

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one day training program on "importance of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) " for profitable business growth on September 22 at Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one day training program on "importance of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) " for profitable business growth on September 22 at Rawalpindi.

The session is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about introduction to RRP, information system, function areas and business process, supply chain management, accounting and finance, human resources, marketing and sales, functional area information system, business processes of a very small business.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Rawalpindi Enterprise September Women All

Recent Stories

PTCL successfully concludes Justuju Program 2020

8 minutes ago

Aoun, Macron Via Phone Discuss Government Crisis, ..

3 minutes ago

Claims of Belarus Rights Violations Seek Provoking ..

3 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi asks Bilawal to stop making irresponsibl ..

3 minutes ago

Who is the top tax-payer among politicians in the ..

12 minutes ago

Large Oil Tanker Previously Operating in Venezuela ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.