SMEDA To Organize Training On "Importance Of ERP For SMEs" On September 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize one day training program on "importance of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) " for profitable business growth on September 22 at Rawalpindi.

The session is being organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority.

The training would provide information about introduction to RRP, information system, function areas and business process, supply chain management, accounting and finance, human resources, marketing and sales, functional area information system, business processes of a very small business.

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, women participants, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.