SMEDA to organize training on “Import/Export Documentation Procedures and PSW”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one -day workshop on “Import Export Documentation Procedures and Pakistan Single Window (PSW)” for profitable business growth on 11 December.

The workshop will be held at the Jhelum Chamber of Commerce Industry (JCCI), according to sources in the authority informed on Tuesday.

The training program will provide information about international trade, its importance, benefits, risk and barriers, stakeholders of import/export business in Pakistan, company registration and types of companies, stages of exports from Pakistan, and International trade terms-Incoterms 2020.

The workshop will also provide information about trade payments terms, cargo insurance, importance and benefits, import-export documentation complete flow, and registration and handling of Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, imports, exporters, freight forwarders, professionals and executives in logistics supply chain.