Open Menu

SMEDA To Organize Training On “Import/Export Documentation Procedures And PSW”

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

SMEDA to organize training on “Import/Export Documentation Procedures and PSW”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one -day workshop on “Import Export Documentation Procedures and Pakistan Single Window (PSW)” for profitable business growth on 11 December.

The workshop will be held at the Jhelum Chamber of Commerce Industry (JCCI), according to sources in the authority informed on Tuesday.

The training program will provide information about international trade, its importance, benefits, risk and barriers, stakeholders of import/export business in Pakistan, company registration and types of companies, stages of exports from Pakistan, and International trade terms-Incoterms 2020.

The workshop will also provide information about trade payments terms, cargo insurance, importance and benefits, import-export documentation complete flow, and registration and handling of Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

The session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, imports, exporters, freight forwarders, professionals and executives in logistics supply chain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Company Jhelum Chamber December 2020 Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

14 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

14 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

14 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

14 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

14 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

14 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

14 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

14 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business