SMEDA To Organize Training On "Income Tax Returns & Filing" Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on " Income Tax Returns and Filing" for profitable business growth on October 19 (Wednesday).

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about persons obligated to file income tax return, income tax basics, required information for income tax filing, IRIS login and related issues redressal.

The programme would also highlight relevant annexure, understanding components of wealth statement, introduction to tax regimes in income tax, revising income tax return and filing income tax return after deadline.

The training session would be attended by small Business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals in accounts, finance, taxation, audit and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

