SMEDA To Organize Training On 'Intellectual Property Rights & Trade Mark Registration For SMEs'

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on 'Intellectual Property Rights and Trade Mark Registration for SMEs' for profitable business growth on January 30.

The workshop will be held at the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI), according to sources in the authority informed on Wednesday.

The training program will provide information about the introduction to intellectual property rights, how IPRs registration is important for SMEs, trade marks, how to choose new trade marks, complete process of registration of trademark, and post registration requirement.

The session would be attended by members GtCCI, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

