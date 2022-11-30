UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On IPR Registration Procedure And Benefits Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training programme on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) registration procedure and benefits for profitable business growth on December 01 (Thursday).

The workshop will be held at Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA), Sialkot.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme will provide information about IP laws, the importance of registration of IP rights for industry and the advantages of IP rights registrationThe programme would also highlight IP rights like trademarks, copyrights, industrial design and patents in Pakistan and intellectual property infringement matters.

