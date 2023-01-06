SMEDA to organize training on January 09 (Monday)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a one-day training programme on "Regulatory Compliance for Hotels and Restaurants" for profitable business growth on January 09 (Monday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The objectives of the training include laws and regulations governing the hotels and restaurants industry, ensuring compliance proactively, building your brand for business success through compliance and winning customer loyalty.

The training session would be attended by SMEs and staff from relevant sector.